First Hawaiian Bank Sells 78,356 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,356 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $6,960,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.3 %

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.11 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $611.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.