First Hawaiian Bank Sells 891 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Shares of GTLS opened at $115.88 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

