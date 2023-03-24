First Hawaiian Bank Takes $602,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

