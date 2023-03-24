First Hawaiian Bank Takes $708,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of ETSY opened at $110.09 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

