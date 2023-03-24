First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$7.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.87.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.