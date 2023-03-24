First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

