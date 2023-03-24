First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 237,291 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $39.36 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

