Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.28 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.25.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

