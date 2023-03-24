Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,817.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.