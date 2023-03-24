Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

