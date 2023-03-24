Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LH opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

