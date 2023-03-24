Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 7,993 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

