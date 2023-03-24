Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

