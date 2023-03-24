Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $388.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

