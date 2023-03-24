Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,581 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

