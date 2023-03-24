Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,946 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

