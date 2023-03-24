Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $437.03 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $501.09. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.86.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

