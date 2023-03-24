Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

Shares of URI opened at $382.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

