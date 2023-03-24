Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $338.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

