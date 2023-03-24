Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,995.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

