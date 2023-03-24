Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

