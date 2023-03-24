Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.