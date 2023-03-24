Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SONY stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

