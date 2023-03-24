Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,256 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 205,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 285.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,427 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 282.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.