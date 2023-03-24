Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

