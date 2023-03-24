Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $335.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.75 and a 200-day moving average of $365.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

