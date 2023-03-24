Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

