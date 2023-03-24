Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

