Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $311.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $458.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average is $242.52.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

