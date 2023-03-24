Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.39) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

VOD opened at $11.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

