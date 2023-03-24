Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.