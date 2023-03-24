Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 129,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

