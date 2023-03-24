Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

