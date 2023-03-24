Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.