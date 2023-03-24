Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,068 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.