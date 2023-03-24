Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $397.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.45 and a 200-day moving average of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

