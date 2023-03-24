Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

