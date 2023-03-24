Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.97 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

