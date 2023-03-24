Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $971.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.