Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

