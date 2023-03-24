Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

