Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

