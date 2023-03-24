Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

