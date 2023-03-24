Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.