Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

