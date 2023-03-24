Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $127.41 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

