Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

