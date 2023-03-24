Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 311,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 84,457 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 380,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.28 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

