Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

