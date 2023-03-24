Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.67 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

